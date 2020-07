Roanoke City Schools receives bottled water donation for students

Roanoke City Public Schools will supply students with water during meals served on-campus – but water fountains this academic year will be turned off due to COVID-19. So today local insurance agency owner Betsy Thomas – who has children in the school system – delivered ten-thousand bottles of water to several city schools that can be used for extra-curricular activities. Thomas delivered that bottled water to William Fleming and Patrick Henry High Schools, and to a school warehouse.

