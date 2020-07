Accidents create big delays both ways on I-81

VDOT reports major traffic tie ups this afternoon in both directions of Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. A northbound accident near milemarker 167 in Arcadia has the entire roadway blocked, and traffic is being detoured through Buchanan starting at milemarker 162. On the southbound side, an accident near milemarker 168 is also creating major delays.