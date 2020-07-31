Petition to Roanoke College calls for accountability regarding misconduct cases

| By

A recent petition is demanding more accountability from Roanoke College officials regarding how they handle sexual misconduct cases. The petition comes after some current and former students accused Dean of Students Brian Chisom, of failing to handle sexual misconduct cases, while Title 9 coordinator, in a proper manner and using a line of questioning based in quote, “ victim blaming and sexism.” In response, College President Michael Maxey has asked for a full review of the allegations cited in the petition.

Read Full Statement from Roanoke College below :

Regarding the Recent Petition to Roanoke College Demanding Accountability for Misconduct Cases —

We have read the recent petition regarding how sexual misconduct investigations are addressed at Roanoke College.

Roanoke College President, Michael Maxey, has asked Dr. Richard Smith, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Affairs, Shirley C. and Donald E. Morel Dean of the College to review the incidents cited in the petition and report back to him.