No Justice No Peace speakers call for change on Roanoke City Council

Two months after the first protests in Roanoke after the death of George Floyd, members of a local group calling themselves “No Justice No Peace” gathered in downtown Roanoke today. BJ Lark says the End Racism Now street mural and the removal of the Robert E Lee memorial are just superficial moves – she wants real change – maybe on Roanoke City Council. Lark also says peaceful protesters were attacked by Roanoke police officers at that late May protest. See the WFIR News Facebook page to hear and see much more from this morning’s event:

7-30 No Justice No Peace