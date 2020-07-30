Month of gunfire continues: man shot overnight in NW Roanoke

| By

Roanoke Police say one man was shot overnight, and his wounds appear serious. By our count, that makes at least 14 shooting incidents this month in the city. Police say responding officers found the man lying in the roadway at the Landsdowne Park apartments off Salem Turnpike. So far, there are no arrests..

NEWS RELEASE: On July 30, 2020 at around 12:30am, Roanoke Police responded to reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2400 block of Delta Drive NW. Responding officers located an adult male in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The man was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries. Details about what lead up to the shooting are limited. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.