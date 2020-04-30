Roanoke City Manager Extends Closure of Municipal Facilities

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell has extended the closure of City of Roanoke municipal facilities to the general public until June 10, in alignment with Governor Northam’s Temporary Stay-At-Home Order (Executive Order 55), due to the novel coronavirus. Unless the Governor rescinds the Executive Order before the June 10 date, the City will enforce its revised extension.

The Temporary Stay-At-Home Order followed the Governor’s declaration under Executive Order on March 12 that a State of Emergency exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia due to the potential spread of COVID-19. In response to that Executive Order, the City of Roanoke and neighboring localities took the precautionary measure of declaring a local emergency on March 16.

City administration continues to develop plans for the safe, phased reopening of municipal facilities once the Order is lifted, to ensure as smooth a transition as possible for City services and the community. While offices are closed to the public, the City of Roanoke is providing modified services to citizens, in an effort to protect the health and safety of both staff and citizens. Use this link to learn about those modifications.