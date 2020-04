The doctor will see you again – but it will be different

| By

Virginia health providers and dentists will begin resumption of standard treatments as of tomorrow. Governor Northam says circumstances are much different now than they were when he issued the executive order that temporarily halted such procedures. Health care systems say they have had time to put all sorts of safeguards in place for you and their staffs. WFIR’S Evan Jones has more:

04-30 Order Lifter Wrap-WeB

Veterinarians will also resume providing regular services.