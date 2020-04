VDH data shows more than 800 new coronavirus cases statewide

VDH is reporting more than 800 new coronavirus cases statewide bringing the overall case count to 15, 846. Data released this morning shows more than 5 thousand people have been tested increasing the total number of people tested in the Commonwealth to 90 thousand 8 hundred and 43. State Health officials say there have been 30 more COVID-19 related deaths increasing the death toll to 552.