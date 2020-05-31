Roanoke City Manager commends police, most protesters

From Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell:

I commend those that peacefully gathered today to exercise their right to assemble and vocalize their understandable anger with the events that occurred in Minneapolis. I also thank the Roanoke Police Department – VA for their work to ensure the safety of those assembled.

I join Mayor Lea and Chief Roman in stating that unlawful activities such as those that occurred in seperate events earlier this evening in the Valley View area will not be tolerated.