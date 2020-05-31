Sunday update: 6 new COVID cases reported in Roanoke Valley

The Virginia Department of Health reports 331 confirmed or “probable” COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley since the virus first arrived. That includes 160 in Roanoke City, 105 in Roanoke County, 34 in Salem and 32 in Botetourt County. The VDH reports 23 deaths in the valley from COVID-19. Five new cases were reported in Roanoke City and one additional case in Roanoke County.

”Probable” cases are defined as symptomatic persons with known exposure to COVID-19 but were not tested or whose tests results are pending.