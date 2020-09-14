Roanoke City Councilwoman Djuna Osborne to resign on Wednesday

Roanoke City Councilwoman Djuna Osborne will be resigning on Wednesday; her first term had still two years to run. She said in a release today that due to the global pandemic she has had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the needs of her family; that includes new obligations as a full-time stay-at-home mom and educator, along with her private counseling practice



(from City News Release) Effective Sept. 16, 2020, at 5 p.m., Councilwoman Djuna Osborne will be resigning from Roanoke City Council. Ms. Osborne joined Roanoke City Council on July 1, 2018, and her term was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022. “It is with a heavy heart that I tender my resignation as a Roanoke City Council Member. I want to be completely transparent with the residents of Roanoke. Due to the global pandemic of COVID-19 I, along with each of you, have had to make significant adjustments to accommodate the needs of my family. As a result, I am no longer in a position to meet the full obligation of my Council duties while also meeting my new obligation as a full-time stay-at-home mom and educator, along with the ongoing responsibilities of my private practice. I have to focus on my family’s education and health, so I have made the difficult decision to step down as a Roanoke City Council Member effective Sept. 16, 2020, at 5 p.m. I have the deepest respect for my colleagues on Roanoke City Council and am confident that they will work with City Administration to fully discuss options on how to fill the vacancy. I am so incredibly grateful for the two years I have been able to serve the citizens of our City. Thank you for what we have accomplished together, and for your support and understanding.” – Djuna Osborne

Roanoke City Council will participate in a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, to discuss next steps in filling Ms. Osborne’s vacancy. If you have any questions, please contact the Roanoke City Attorney’s Office at 540-853-2431.