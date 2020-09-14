Drumstick Dash going virtual this year

| By

For the past 14 years, the Rescue Mission’s Drumstick DASH fundraiser has been held in Downtown Roanoke on Thanksgiving morning but due to concerns over COVID-19, it was announced today that race will be fully virtual this year – and does not have to be run or walked on Thanksgiving.

(full release from Rescue Mission) First, we want to thank you for your support for the Drumstick DASH and the thousands of meals we serve every year because of your enthusiasm towards helping others. “Move your feet so others can eat” may be the tag line but what it really means is “Move your feet so a child can focus in school”, “Move your feet so the elderly can get a full meal” or “Move your feet so a mother doesn’t have to make a choice between a mortgage or a month worth or groceries”. Your support has helped thousands rise out of poverty, and with your support this year, that won’t change.

We do have a big change to announce however. For the past 14 years, the Drumstick DASH has been held in Downtown Roanoke but unfortunately due to concerns over COVID-19, we have decided to make the Drumstick DASH a fully virtual race.

This was a very hard decision, one that did not come with ease. There was no excitement in making that call, but what we are excited about is what we can offer with a virtual race. This is where the 2020 Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick DASH comes in! The Drumstick DASH is a month long Virtual Run that you can do anytime, anywhere between November 1st – 30th. Walk your 5K or run the 5k or 8k on your own accord and receive all the awesome race swag you’d expect from a traditional race! (It’s actually even better this year!)

If you have already signed up for the DASH, no worries. Your registration will roll over and you will be registered for the virtual race.

Sign up and receive: – Official entry into the 5k virtual walk or run or the 8k virtual run

– High performance hooded t-shirt, perfect for showing off at Thanksgiving dinner

– 2020 Finisher’s Medal (Runners only)

– Printable Race Bib

– Virtual Swag Bag (local businesses, great value!)

– Shipping of all items (at additional price)