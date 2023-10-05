Roanoke-based bank breaks ground for new HQ building

Roanoke City officials believe a new bank headquarters building will help boost development along the Franklin Road corridor. Ridge View Bank is a little more than two years old with retail branches in Salem and Smith Mountain Lake and a loan origination office in downtown Roanoke. With today’s groundbreaking, construction is now set to begin on its headquarters on part of the big parking lot in front of the former K-Mart building. The Ridge View headquarters building should open in about one year, and it will include another retail branch. Bank officials say long-term plans are in the works to serve parts of four states. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story: