Carilion gets big check towards new Cancer Center

A check for two million dollars from the Life Ring Foundation was donated to Carilion Children’s, the local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital this morning and is targeted for pediatric oncology and hematology at the new Cancer Center that Carilion intends to build on the Riverside campus. Carilion Clinic is still raising money for the Cancer Center, which may cost upwards of 100 million dollars or more for new construction and equipment. Today’s “big check” for Carilion was funded in part by this summer’s Darius Rucker concert at Elmwood Park and a celebrity golf tournament at Ballyhack.

Kelly Woolwine is president of the non-profit Life Ring Foundation; Kelly and Jessica Woolwine’s 8 year old daughter Charlotte is a liver cancer survivor. Life Ring was founded in 2005 to support families in the region facing financial crisis due to childhood cancer.