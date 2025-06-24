ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport unveiled a new brand identity Wednesday, launching a modernized logo, a redesigned website, and a simplified name for the first time in more than 30 years.

Airport officials said the changes are intended to reflect the economic growth and forward momentum of the entire region.

The new logo maintains the familiar “R” but adds an ascending airplane against blue tones that mirror the area’s mountain landscape. While the airport’s legal name remains Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (Woodrum Field), it will now be marketed simply as the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport.

“This new look is a fresh symbol for a time of forward momentum at the airport and across the region,” Mike Stewart, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission, said in a press release [1]. “It represents where we’re headed as we continue to advocate for new air service and expanded capacity.”

New Digital Front Door

Coinciding with the rebranding is the launch of a new website at flyroa.com. The updated site features a flight booking tool and is designed for easier navigation.

The new branding will appear immediately on the airport’s website and social media channels. However, the rollout across physical signs and materials will be gradual, according to Stewart, who called it a “thoughtful and fiscally responsible approach” to replacing assets as needed.

Supporting Regional Growth

The rebranding comes as the airport continues to emphasize its role as a key economic driver. The airport serves more than 750,000 passengers annually and provides nonstop flights to major hubs like Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, and New York through four airlines.

Stewart stated the primary goal is to improve the passenger experience and be positioned to support new airline service.

“Our goal is to improve the passenger experience and be positioned to support new airline service driven by our region’s economic growth,” he said.