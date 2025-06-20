Written by Ian Price | Friday, June 20, 2025

ROANOKE, Va. — Fork in the Market says no one was harmed in Friday’s fire at the Roanoke City Market Building. In a post on the restaurant’s official Facebook page, staff said the restaurant will remain closed for the rest of the day and will share reopening plans when available.

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Friday. Several streets downtown were shut down while crews worked to contain the flames, which officials say are now under control.

Initial observations from the scene suggest the fire may have started at Fork in the Market, a restaurant located inside the building. That detail has not yet been officially confirmed.

No information has been released regarding the extent of the damage.

WFIR will share any official statements if they are released over the weekend.