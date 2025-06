If a summer travel short-term deal offered online seems too good to be true – it might be, says AARP Virginia Community Ambassador Shannon Abell. Abell, based in Roanoke, also says AARP’s “Fraud Watch Network,” telephone hotline and webpage are free and available to everyone leery of travel scams – you do not have to be a senior.

AARP Fraud Watch Network phone#: 877-908-3360

AARP Fraud Watch Network online link