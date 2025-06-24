TROUTVILLE, Va. – A new Sheetz location is set to open in Troutville this Thursday, June 26.

According to a company news release, the store, located at 1783 Blue Ridge Blvd., will open to the public at 9 a.m. Festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m. For the grand opening, the store plans to offer free self-serve coffee and soda throughout the day.

A grand prize giveaway of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card, marketed as “free Sheetz for a Year,” is also scheduled.

As part of the opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Feeding Southwest Virginia and another $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Virginia. The company is also organizing a food drive, encouraging customers to bring non-perishable food items for Feeding Southwest Virginia. Those who donate between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. will receive a branded thermal bag, while supplies last.

The new store will employ approximately 30 people and will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, offering the chain’s made-to-order food and drink menu.

Based in Pennsylvania, Sheetz operates more than 770 locations across six states.