Richmond ousts 5th-seeded Iowa with 67-63 1st-round win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points and 12th-seeded Richmond leaned on its experienced lineup to defeat Big Ten champion Iowa 67-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tyler Burton scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds for the Atlantic 10-champion Spiders, who improved their tournament record against fifth-seeded teams to 4-0. Keegan Murray scored 21 points and Patrick McCaffery added 18 for the Hawkeyes. Richmond advances to face the Midwest Region’s No. 4 seed, Providence. Iowa came in with the nation’s fourth-best offense but had its worst scoring output since January.