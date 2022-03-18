COVID blamed for Va deaths of people who never got it

Federal statistics show Virginia’s mortality rate has risen 15% since the pandemic arrived. Those additional numbers are listed as “excess deaths”, and health care providers say many of them are preventable with some regular visits. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the number of Virginia excess deaths at more than 22,000 in the last two years. Most are directly attributable to COVID-19 itself, but many others are caused by missed medical visits that often mean missed early treatment for common health issues like heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

