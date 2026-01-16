Haven’t been to downtown Roanoke in a while to check out what’s new at your favorite place to dine, or want to try something new? Restaurant Week might just be the ticket to get some people out of the house in the dead of winter. 202 Social House, Caribbica Soul, Fortunato, Frankie Rowlands and around two dozen other downtown Restaurants – including Lew’s in the 5 Points area – have signed on for Restaurant Week 2026, which starts today and runs through Sunday, January 25th. WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

