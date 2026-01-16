Two years of work by volunteers in Franklin County is coming to fruition on Sunday. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports that’s when Raising the Shade unveils a monument to black Civil War soldiers.

On Sunday, the day before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Franklin County NAACP and community volunteers are gathering to memorialize the men who fought to make his dream possible. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports on the unveiling of the monument to Black Civil War Soldiers.

Raising the Shade Franklin County 1850-1910