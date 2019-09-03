Report of Norfolk Southern layoffs in Roanoke: an update with the numbers

(update) A source with input from union sources now says 80 were laid off from the East End shops and 50 from the Shaffer’s Crossings shops.

(previously) A Norfolk Southern employee says a scenario we told you about several weeks ago now appears to be a reality: saying the Shaffer’s Crossing NS facility and the east end shops laid off a number of employees today – reportedly at least 100. At full strength Shaffer’s Crossing has about 300 workers. We are attempting to get additional information from Norfolk Southern corporate on the reported layoffs.