Two dead when motorcycle crashes near Boones Mill

Boones Mill Fire and EMS officials say two people were killed when their motorcycle left a Franklin County roadway, struck a deep ditch and caught fire.The department’s Facebook site says it happened last night on Bethlehem Road west of the town. The post says State Police are handling the investigation, and at last check, they have not yet released further details.

From Boones Mill Fire & EMS Facebook: Approximately 10:30 pm last night, Boones Mill volunteers were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Bethlehem Road near Saul Lane. Upon our arrival we found that a motorcycle had run off the right side of the road striking a deep ditch and catching fire. Tragically, two victims died in the crash. We offer our most sincere condolences to family and friends of the two victims. The Virginia State Police are handing the investigation. We also want to acknowledge the work of our volunteers, career staff and chaplain during this difficult time.