City manager: Laid off NS employees are skilled, should find new work

Roanoke City mayor Sherman Lea said at this afternoon’s City Council meeting that he was not informed about the Norfolk Southern layoffs at the East End and Shaffers Crossing shops before those employees got pink slips this morning. Roanoke City manager Bob Cowell says there may be one small silver lining:

Cowell pegged the number of layoffs at 133 and says the city will work with the union in trying to find jobs for those skilled employees being laid off.