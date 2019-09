NEWS RELEASE: Delegate Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke City) condemns today’s announcement that Norfolk Southern will layoff roughly 130 Roanoke workers. “I am shocked and deeply disappointed to hear about Norfolk Southern’s plans right after Labor Day,” said Rasoul. “Aside from financially harming families and creating a severe economic blow to the Roanoke Valley, this decision shows a blatant disregard for Roanoke’s role in helping to build the railroad in our region.”