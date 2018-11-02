Remains found are believed to be those of man missing 10 days

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On October 23, 2018, Eric Dean Guthrie, age 56, was reported missing to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Guthrie was reported missing by a family member. On November 1, 2018, a landowner in Franklin County, near the intersection of Snow Creek Rd. and Meeks Rd., noticed an abandoned pickup truck on land he leases. Deputies responded and were able to determine that the vehicle belonged to Mr. Guthrie. An initial search did not reveal the location of Mr. Guthrie. On November 2, 2018, in the early morning hours, members of the Franklin County Sheriffs Office conducted a grid search of the area around Mr. Guthrie’s vehicle. Human remains were found approximately ½ mile from Mr. Guthrie’s vehicle. The remains have been sent to the forensic lab in Roanoke for identification. There was no evidence of foul play at the scene. Further information will be released once the results of the examination and identification of the body has been completed.