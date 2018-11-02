Man charged with sexually exploiting 14-year-old “online and hands-on”

From Lynchburg Police: For the past 6 months the Lynchburg Police Department has worked jointly with the Fargo Police Department (North Dakota), US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Fargo, ND-Resident Agency and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations in relation to the online and hands-on sexual exploitation of a 14 year old female. Jared Miller Anderson, 40 year old resident of Lynchburg was arrested and charged the following: – Taking Indecent Liberties with a child under the age of 15, Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children. The arrest warrants for Anderson and subsequent search warrants related to this investigation were executed within the City of Lynchburg today by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Forensics Units with the assistance of Special Agents from HSI-Roanoke Resident Agency, US Secret Service-Roanoke Resident Agency, as well as Investigators and a K9 from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, of which the Lynchburg Police Department is an Affiliate Agency. Anderson was arrested without incident in the 2500 Block of Langhorne Rd and is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. Should anyone have any additional information related to this investigation please contact Detective K.T. Poindexter of the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6167.