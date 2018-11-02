Looking for a job? Roanoke City holds job fair today

The City of Roanoke – and the city Sheriff’s office — are conducting a job fair Friday afternoon. It will provide opportunities to learn about current job openings, meet department managers and apply for positions. It runs from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at the municipal building. If you are interested, you are urged to bring a resume and dress for a job interview.

News release: The City of Roanoke and the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office invite the public to attend a Job Fair today, Friday, Nov. 2, in the North Lobby of the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building (accessible from the Campbell Avenue entrance) from 4 to 7 p.m. This event is a chance for job seekers to learn about current employment opportunities with the city, network with department managers, apply for vacant positions, and potentially participate in one-on-one preliminary interviews. City staff will provide city career consultations and application assistance on-site. For more information, please contact the Department of Human Resources at 540-853-2231 or email them at hr@roanokeva.gov. Information is also posted on the Human Resources Department’s Facebook page.