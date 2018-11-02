Teen charged with accident that killed 16-year-old girl

A Christiansburg teenager faces charges that include involuntary manslaughter — and driving unlicensed — for a fatal accident that officials say involved speeds of more than double the limit, one that took the life of a 16-year-old girl. The suspect is 16, so his name is not being released. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred in July along Mudpike Road outside Christiansburg, and charges were not filed until DNA evidence was returned establishing the suspect as the driver.

News release: Investigation update concerning the motor vehicle crash that occurred on July 22, 2018 at 11:05 p.m. in the 1900 block of Mudpike Road located in Montgomery County. A 16 year old juvenile male of Christiansburg, VA has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving, and operating a motor vehicle as an Unlicensed Driver in connection with the crash that took the life of a 16 year old female, also of Christiansburg, VA. Charges were placed after receiving DNA evidence establishing the male as the driver. Evidence also indicated the vehicle was travelling more than double the speed limit at the time of the crash. The case is pending trial, no further information is available at this time.