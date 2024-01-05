Region’s used vehicle consumer preferences show shifts in 2023

| By

Pickup trucks still lead the way in Roanoke-region used vehicle sales, but there are some noticeable shifts in consumer preferences. The numbers come from iSeecars.com, which tracks millions of new and used car sales each year. And for the year that just ended, it finds the Ford F-150 pickup remains at the top, followed, as usual, but the Chevy Silverado 1500. Executive Analyst Karl Brauer says what’s more notable is the Ram 1500 falling from its usual third spot, losing it to the Chevrolet Equinox, a compact crossover SUV. iSeecars says among used vehicles, Nissan Altima rounds out the top five locally, and statewide, the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic hold top-three positions. As for all-electric vehicles, Brauer says EV’s face increasing consumer resistance. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

CLICK HERE for the full national study

From iSeecars.com:

These are the top 5 most popular used cars in Roanoke:

2023 Best-Selling Used Cars in Roanoke – iSeeCars Study Rank Vehicle % of Total 1- to 5-Year-Old Used Car Sales 1 Ford F-150 3.1% 2 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2.8% 3 Chevrolet Equinox 2.4% 4 Ram 1500 2.4% 5 Nissan Altima 2.0%

And these are the top 5 most popular used cars in Virginia: