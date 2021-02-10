Regional COVID hospitalizations fall 17% in one week

| By

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients cared for by health systems based in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southside Virginia fell 17% in the last week. The number of patients under intensive care and on ventilators dropped by roughly similar amounts. The numbers are not broken down by specific health system or city area.

FEB. 10 NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 272

ICU patients: 63

Ventilator patients: 43

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 33

FEB. 3 NEWS RELEASE: Here are updated numbers for the Near Southwest Region (which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah, and Salem VA facilities) as of today:

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients: 328

ICU patients: 79

Ventilator patients: 51

Hospitalized PUIs (patients under investigation awaiting results): 27