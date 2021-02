APCO calling in extra help ahead of storm

| By

In preparation for the winter storm would could bring ice to the region Appalachian Power is bringing in nearly 200 workers to assist with expected service restoration. That includes 40 damage assessment workers from Ohio and 150 line workers from Ohio and Indiana. The workers will be in place by mid-day tomorrow, in areas where damage from downed power lines is expected. APCO says a half inch of ice or more is forecasted.