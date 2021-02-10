CVS vaccine signups went exactly as state officials hoped they would not

| By

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations through CVS pharmacies is not beginning the way state officials had hoped; indeed, it started pretty much just the opposite. The goal was for Virginians who had already registered with local health departments to have their names first on the list for appointments at CVS — no multiple signups. But when the pharmacy chain opened its own registration site yesterday at 5:15 am, it was first come, first served, exactly what Dr. Danny Avula told WFIR live last week he did not want to see. Avula leads Virginia’s vaccine distribution. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: