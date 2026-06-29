Grammy winners, long time festival favorites, regional groups – and fresh faces on stage. FloydFest 2026 “Daydream” returns starting July 22nd for a five day run; if you’re still thinking about going, the prices do go up at midnight tomorrow. There are still tickets and limited camping options left for FloydFest 26, which relocated closer to Roanoke in the Floyd County hamlet of Check starting with 2024. Grammy winners Tedeschi Trucks Band and Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr. and My Morning Jacket headline a roster including dozens of bands, including what is often a fan favorite, the On the Rise newer bands competing for the People’s choice award and a chance to return for a gig on the mainstage – and a prize package of high-end equipment. FloydFest Chief Operating Officer Sam Calhoun says this year’s On the Rise contenders are strong. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

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