In 1976 more than four-thousand cyclists rode bicycles across the country to celebrate the 200th birthday of the country. Today Botetourt County unveiled a historic marker on Route 779-Catawba Road in remembrance of the “BikeCentennial,” which made its way through Botetourt County as part of that bicentennial celebration. Executive director Lynsey Crantz-Allie with the Botetourt County Historical Society spoke at the dedication of the historic marker on Catawba Road this morning; Crantz-Allie also salutes local residents, the Lee family, that allowed the historic marker to be placed on their property and did much of the legwork to make it happen. This year cyclists will travel throughout Virginia on Bike Route 76 – The Transamerica Bike Trail, heading to Yorktown by the 4th.

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