The 38th Annual Salem Fair returns to the Salem Civic Center on July 1. It brings nearly two weeks of food, rides, and historical celebrations to the region. The event expects to attract between 250,000 and 350,000 patrons through July 12. Known as the largest free-gate fair in America, the midway features approximately 40 rides and 30 food vendors.

38th Annual Salem Fair Website

Sensory Inclusion and Historical Honors

Fair organizers are introducing “Sunflower Hours” on July 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. During this window, the midway will remain noise- and light-free to accommodate guests with sensory conditions. “We are trying to be open to everybody,” Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter said.

The fair will celebrate America’s 250th birthday on July 4 with a ceremonial bell ringing. The Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution will lead the program, which includes reading names from the Declaration of Independence. A costumed interpreter will portray General Andrew Lewis to discuss the Battle of Gwynn’s Island. The evening concludes with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

New Attractions and Fair Logistics

New additions for 2026 include the Sandstorm roller coaster and an “All-American” petting zoo. Guests can also visit the Extreme Raptor Show or see the VA250 race car on July 1 and 2. Food offerings range from traditional funnel cakes to unique items like dill pickle pizza and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

To manage traffic, shuttle buses will run constantly from the former GE plant at 1501 Boulevard. These shuttles drop passengers off at the front gate once the 2,000 on-site parking spots are full.

Saving on the Midway

Patrons can purchase unlimited ride wristbands for $21 through June 30. These advance tickets are available at Northwest Ace Hardware, the Civic Center ticket office, or online. Daily promotions also offer discounts for donating items like pet food or new socks.