Researchers from as far away as Japan joined a workshop organized by Carilion Clinic and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute today on the FBRI campus, exploring the use of theranostics, which use radioactive isotopes, a specific type of atom that can be used for both imaging and therapy, to provide more pinpoint treatment for certain cancers including brain and urologic. Carilion Clinic is ramping up the number of theranostic-related clinical trials, prioritizing what its calls “novel therapies,” as it prepares to open a standalone cancer center in 2028. Today’s workshop was one of a series on related subjects planned. Theranostics – also known as radio-pharmaceuticals – allows for more targeted, less aggressive cancer treatments than chemotherapy.

James Crowley is the imaging services manager at Carilion Clinic; he says this type of therapy can also be customized for each patient. A grant is allowing Crowley to help facilitate a series of workshops exploring new treatment options for those with brain and prostate cancers: