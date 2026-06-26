The Miss Virginia Pageant is back this weekend at the Berglund Center in Roanoke through the final competition, and joining us live in studio this morning to talk about it was the reigning Miss Virginia Madison Whitbeck, who hails from Leesburg, and Miss Virginia’s Teen Aryana Guest, who attends Tabb High School. Preliminary competition ends tonight with the finals – and the new Miss Virginia and Miss Virginia’s Teen will be crowned tomorrow night. Hear the complete interview below or watch it on the WFIR Facebook.

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