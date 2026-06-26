Southwest Virginia residents can choose from several professional fireworks displays and festivals this holiday weekend. These community celebrations come as the nation marks 250 years of independence.

Fireworks are scheduled from Thursday through Sunday, with many large events taking place July 3 and July 4. Officials encourage attendees to arrive early because viewing areas often fill well before shows begin.

July 2: Franklin County, Smith Mountain Lake and Giles County

Franklin County will host its Independence Festival at Cy Dillon Football Stadium on Thursday, July 2. The free event begins at 5 p.m. and includes crafts, entertainment, games and food. Fireworks will follow after dark.

Smith Mountain Lake also features fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina on July 2. Boaters should watch for no-wake zones around the display area.

Mountain Lake Lodge in Giles County hosts a 250th Independence Day celebration on July 2. Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks scheduled at dusk.

July 3: Roanoke, Lynchburg, Bedford, Radford, Floyd County and Clifton Forge

Roanoke’s Freedom Festival returns Friday, July 3, at River’s Edge North. The free, family-friendly event includes live music and food trucks before fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Lynchburg will host its primary celebration, Fireworks on the Riverfront, on Friday, July 3. The downtown event begins at 6 p.m., with fireworks launched over the James River at approximately 9 p.m.

Bedford’s annual fireworks display is scheduled for July 3. The fireworks launch from the National D-Day Memorial grounds, but the memorial is not a public viewing location. The facility closes to the public at 5 p.m. while the show begins at dusk.

Radford’s Spirit of America Independence Day celebration takes place Friday, July 3, from 4 to 10 p.m. The event includes live music, food vendors and fireworks.

Floyd County will host its Independence Day celebration at Floyd County High School on July 3. The free event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and includes live music, food trucks and local vendors.

Clifton Forge will host its Stars & Stripes Fourth of July celebration on July 3 at the C&O Heritage Center grounds. The event includes vendors, music, children’s activities and fireworks.

Botetourt County residents can also view fireworks in Buchanan on July 3 as part of the Buchanan Community Carnival.

July 4: Salem, Vinton, Smith Mountain Lake and the New River Valley

Salem fireworks coincide with the Salem Fair at the Salem Civic Center on July 4. The display is set for approximately 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Vinton will hold its celebration at the Vinton War Memorial on July 4. Festivities begin at 6 p.m., with a short program at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake’s July 4 fireworks display at Parkway Marina benefits the Saunders Volunteer Fire Company. Boaters should watch for no-wake zones around the Parkway Marina display area.

Blacksburg will host fireworks at Municipal Park on July 4. The town advises residents to contact Blacksburg Parks and Recreation for more information.

Christiansburg will hold its Fourth of July celebration at Christiansburg Huckleberry Park on July 4. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with fireworks launching near the park at about 9:15 p.m.

The Buchanan Community Carnival concludes July 4, with another fireworks display scheduled for 10 p.m.

Covington hosts a Fourth of July celebration with food trucks, live music and fireworks on July 4. Residents should check official city channels for the latest schedule details.

July 5: Fincastle

Fincastle will close the holiday weekend with its annual fireworks show on Sunday, July 5. The free event begins at 6 p.m. at Breckinridge Elementary School, with fireworks scheduled at approximately 9 p.m.

Navigating the holiday weekend

Event details can change because of weather, parking limitations or crowd conditions. Attendees should check official municipal websites and social media pages before heading out. Rules on pets, alcohol, outside food and seating vary by location.