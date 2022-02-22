Pre-dawn bathroom fire displaces Roanoke duplex occupant

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On Tuesday, February 22, at 4:21 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2000 block of Memorial Ave SW for a report of a fire coming from an electrical outlet. Units arrived to find smoke showing from the outside of a two-story duplex. Upon search, a fire was found in a first floor bathroom. The fire was marked under control within 20 minutes of dispatch. One occupant was displaced, and damages to the residence are estimated at $20,000. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature and was accidental.