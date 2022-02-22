Goodwill rolls out Inspire 2026 strategic plan

| By

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys calls its new strategic plan “Inspire 2026,” and it was rolled out this morning to stakeholders, other non-profits it hope to collaborate with and to several Roanoke City officials. Inspire 2026 is focused on reducing poverty in the entire region that Goodwill Industries. Goals include strengthening the non-profit’s internal operations, creating more opportunities for its own employees, developing a skills-based pipeline to support jobs growth and more collaborative efforts with other social service agencies. Richmond Vincent is Goodwill’s President and CEO: