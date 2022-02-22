Remembering Kelvin Bowles, former Salem baseball franchise owner

The Salem Red Sox and local baseball fans are remembering long time owner Kelvin Bowles, who passed away Sunday morning at age 82. Bowles purchased the Salem Redbirds baseball team in 1985 to prevent the team from being moved to West Virginia. Even after Bowles sold the Salem Avalanche in 2006 – several years before the team became the Salem Red Sox – he kept attending games in Salem. The City of Salem opened a new baseball stadium in 1995 that became the new home for the franchise. Bowles also scouted for several major league baseball teams including the Florida Marlins – he liked showing off his World Series ring from that association. Kelvin Bowles was also inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame. Carey Harveycutter is with the City of Salem: