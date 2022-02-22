Westside shooting last night

| By

On February 21, 2022 at approximately 8:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Westside Blvd NW. Responding officers located an adult female with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury outside of a residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the woman was outside of the residence when she was struck by gunfire. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this investigation. No other details are available at this time. This remains an ongoing

investigation.