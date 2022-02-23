Public meetings scheduled to help determine NRV Amtrak station site

One of the next steps in extending passenger rail service from Roanoke to the New River Valley involves determining exactly where the station should be. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority is charged with the process, and its staff has identified five potential station sites in the Christiansburg-Blacksburg area. There are two virtual public meetings scheduled next week — Monday evening at 6:00 and Tuesday at noon — to hear public comment and help determine which site is deemed most feasible before heading to federal environmental review. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full NRV Amtrak station location information.

Click here to register for the public meetings.