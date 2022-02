US 220 construction project not yet complete in Botetourt County

| By

Speed restrictions and frequent lane closures are now gone from a 10-mile portion of US 220 in northern Botetourt County, but a lengthy construction project is not entirely complete. The work has involved widening the roadway between the Eagle Rock area and Iron Gate, straightening some of its tighter curves, adding turn lanes and making other improvements. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest: