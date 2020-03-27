Police: Woman’s body found in wooded area, death is suspicious

NEWS RELEASE: On March 27, 2020 at about 7:30 am, Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person down in the 1000 block of 4th St SE. Arriving officers located an adult female deceased in a wooded area. This incident is being investigated as a suspicious death at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.