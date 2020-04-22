Police: Two shot, no one talking

NEWS RELEASE: On April 21, 2020 at around 7:00 pm, Roanoke Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW to reports of a person with a gunshot wound. Responding officers located a juvenile male and adult male in the roadway, both with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The juvenile male was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment of his injuries. The adult male refused treatment for his injuries. Details about what lead up to the incident are limited due to the victims’ lack of cooperation. Preliminary information shows that this incident may have been accidental in nature, but the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.