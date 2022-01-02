Police: Shooting kills 2 at New Year’s Eve party in Virginia

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say that a second person has died following a shooting at a New Year’s Eve bonfire party in Prince George County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Prince George police said that officers responded to the report of a shooting at an outdoor party that was estimated to have had more than 200 people in attendance.

Police said they found two gunshot victims laying on a grassy field. Tramaz Tynes, 20, of Surry County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Saturday afternoon that a second victim who’d been taken to a hospital died of his injuries. He was identified as Devon Clanton, 22, of Dinwiddie County.

The crowd at the party began to disperse as police officers arrived. But police said they’re confident that there are people who witnessed the shooting and urged them to come forward with information.

No arrests have been made so far.