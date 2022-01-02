Roanoke County fire linked to electrical wiring

Roanoke County, VA—January 1, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 1, 2022 to the 5700 block of Crystal Creek Drive, in the Cave Spring area, for the report of a residential structure fire. First arriving crews from Roanoke County Station 3 (Cave Spring) found smoke showing from the roof a one story, wood -sided, single family home. The fire was put out in 45 minutes. The house was not occupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. No one will be displaced as this house was a rental property that was not currently occupied.The fire on Crystal Creek Drive yesterday was accidental in nature and caused by electrical wiring in the disconnect box that serviced the air handler in the attic. The fire was contained to the attic space with heat damage to the room below. There was smoke damage throughout the structure. Damage estimates are $45,000.00.